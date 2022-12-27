ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — New details are emerging on the death of 42-year-old Edgar Santa-Cruz. Police say Santa-Cruz was walking his dog on Thursday at the intersection of Park Ave. and South Goodman Street in Rochester when he was allegedly struck and killed by 37-year-old Master Bevel.

Folks are remembering Santa-Cruz as a man dedicated to his community, and to those on the margins of society.

Santa-Cruz was an adult social worker at Cameron Community Ministries. Co-worker Olivia Kassoum-Amadou says she is still waiting for him to walk through the doors and get back to work.

“I still just can’t believe it. Sometimes you know things happen, but it’s so unbelievable that you really can’t accept it,” said Kassoum-Amadou.

She said Santa-Cruz is someone who is irreplaceable. “He was involved in a lot of programs and activities in the community.”

Cameron Community Ministries is a non-profit mission dedicated to serving the Lyell-Otis area. It has an after-school program, free lunches, a teen center, and an emergency food pantry. Santa-Cruz helped with all that, and then some.

“He planned many activities in the (peace) garden, he had a petting zoo here once,” said Kassoum-Amadou.

Santa-Cruz also worked with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County and Foodlink. Alex Mueller with CCE said Santa-Cruz did all this to feed those who are poverty-stricken.

“And Edgar was an advocate for that group of people,” said Mueller.

Mueller said we lost someone Thursday who was dedicated to the service of others. “He was someone who touched a lot of people’s lives,” he said.

As the nights stay darker longer and winter driving conditions test our skills on the roadways, Kassoum-Amadou is asking all behind the wheel to be cautious… and think of Santa-Cruz.

“People should really be more aware when they’re driving and pay attention,” she said.

The Peace Garden at Cameron ministries is planned to be re-dedicated in Edgar’s honor next spring.

Police say the man who struck Santa Cruz is due in court on January 11th. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 911.