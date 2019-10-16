Historic Parsells Church added to statewide revitalization list

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- The Historic Parsells Church in Rochester is one of four churches throughout the state that the Landmark Society of Western New York says is in desperate need of revival.

At a conference Wednesday, the church was added to a statewide ‘Five to Revive” list.

At 6, I'll talk about one local church that has made it on a the Landmark Society of Western New York's list for historical revitalization. @News_8 @LandmarkSociety pic.twitter.com/RHLjt6AUQm — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) October 16, 2019

“The challenge is to be able to fix it up so that ministry can be carried out here and at the moment we don’t have the funds to do that,” said Bob Kern, church clerk and historian.

Kern says parts of this church can be traced back to the 1800s.

After a flood in 2016, the church was forced to close its doors. Now its part of 2019 Five to Revive list, a list targeting historical landmarks throughout the state that need rehabilitation.

“The primary drive for the landmarks society 5 to revive program is our strong conviction that the best method to save our historic resources it to work to ensure that they have an ongoing viable purpose,” said Wayne Goodman, executive director of Landmark Society of Western New York.

Church leaders say, the house of worship is a vital part of the community, offering ministry and community services.

“Hopefully this will engage those in the community to recognize that there is help needed to preserve this building.,” said Kern.

The church is one of 4 Houses of Workship on the list in a categories focuses on the adaptive reuse of the historic house of worship. The full list includes,