ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Look to the skies Tuesday afternoon as the United States Air Force is marking 100 years of air refueling with a flyover across New York State.

The KC-135 Stratotanker formation flight path is scheduled to be over downtown Rochester at 2:01 p.m. A second formation will follow about 20 minutes later. Times are subject to change.

Airmen from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station will be on board in a joint effort with the 305th Air Mobility Wing and Air Mobility Command.

Here’s Tuesday’s complete schedule for #operationcentennialcontact:

Ithaca 1:23 p.m. (Cayuga Waterfront)

Jamestown 1:40 p.m.

Buffalo 1:43 p.m.

Niagara 1:51 p.m. (Roosevelt Beach)

Rochester 2:01 p.m. (Downtown, University Ave)

Syracuse 2:14 p.m. (Little Italy)

Albany 2:34 p.m. (MVP Arena)

Click here to learn more about the KC-135.