ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Look to the skies Tuesday afternoon as the United States Air Force is marking 100 years of air refueling with a flyover across New York State.
The KC-135 Stratotanker formation flight path is scheduled to be over downtown Rochester at 2:01 p.m. A second formation will follow about 20 minutes later. Times are subject to change.
Airmen from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station will be on board in a joint effort with the 305th Air Mobility Wing and Air Mobility Command.
Here’s Tuesday’s complete schedule for #operationcentennialcontact:
Ithaca 1:23 p.m. (Cayuga Waterfront)
Jamestown 1:40 p.m.
Buffalo 1:43 p.m.
Niagara 1:51 p.m. (Roosevelt Beach)
Rochester 2:01 p.m. (Downtown, University Ave)
Syracuse 2:14 p.m. (Little Italy)
Albany 2:34 p.m. (MVP Arena)
