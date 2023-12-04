ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large space in a historic downtown property known as the old Bank of America at One East Ave is now open for development.

Gallina Development bought the building ten years ago and notably created the penthouse space on the top floors. Bank of America moved out of the ground floor in 2019.

Just shy of 7-thousand square feet, the development company said the space can continue to connect downtown and East Ave.

They told us today what kind of tenant they are looking for to move in.

Lauren Gallina Payne, the Marketing Director of Gallina Development said, “Really any sort of office, restaurant, retail use we’d be open to. So really just looking to reactivate the space, and reimagine what this bank space could be. It was Bank of America or iterations before that from its inception so it provides a really unique opportunity to really dream a little bit about what this space could be. “