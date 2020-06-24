1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Historian compares civil rights protests, then and now

News

by: DAN SEWELL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this June 3, 2020, file photo, protesters breach a line of police atop the Crescent City Connection bridge, which spans the Mississippi River in New Orleans, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis. Douglas Brinkley, a Rice University history professor and author whose works include books about the late civil rights icons Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., discusses differences between the 1960s civil rights protests and those of today. He says the ’60s protesters were fueled by Christian credos, while today’s have more “raw anger.” (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Douglas Brinkley, a Rice University history professor and author, whose works include books about the late civil rights icons Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., discusses differences between the 1960s civil rights protests and those of today:

Then: Protests fueled by Christian credos with a soundtrack of gospel music and spirituals.

Now: “More raw anger” in the streets, but with hip hop and other current music as the soundtrack.

Then: Nonviolence. King once was punched in the face on stage, took the blows, and urged that the white man not be charged.

Now: Protesters more militant, “no one’s going to tolerate a punch in the face” without responding.

Then: Black demonstrators supported by white people opposed to the Vietnam War.

Now: Black demonstrators supported by others frustrated by the pandemic and economy.

Then: Civil rights leaders felt the sympathy of Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and John F. Kennedy.

Now: President Donald Trump “mimics the language” of ’60s white supremacists about protesters.

Then: Activists such asthree young men, two of them white, murdered 56 years ago this week in Mississippi’s Freedom Summer, could suddenly disappear.

Now: Social media and cellphones provide quick calls for help; cell phone cameras can make police abuses “go viral.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss