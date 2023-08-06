ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — People worldwide, and right here in the Rochester area, are commemorating the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

On August 6, 1945, during World War II, the United States deployed the world’s first atomic bomb over the city of Hiroshima in Japan, killing 140,000 people. Three days later, America dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki, killing 70,000 more people.

Seventy-eight years later, the Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace, along with the Rochester Chapter 23 Veterans for Peace, joined peace activists around the globe to commemorate the nuclear attacks and the suffering and damage they inflicted, calling for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

The local 49th annual Hiroshima and Nagasaki candlelight vigil was held on Sunday night in Avon, starting with opening remarks followed by a moment of silence.

Chris Norton, member of the GVCP, says, “It’s amazing that we still are debating and talking about this… the Oppenheimer movie just came out, and there are so many things that are discussed and brought up in that film, which takes place in 1945 and in the early 50s, that we’re still grappling with.”

“We don’t have an awareness of it now like we did years ago,” explains Chris, “and that makes it easier for it to happen, I think.”

The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. at the Avon traffic circle and ended with the lighting of candles and singing.