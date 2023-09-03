ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Hilton, who was convicted of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, was sentenced Wednesday to 60 months in prison

Assistant U.S. Attorney Everardo A. Rodriguez, who handled the case, says on March 2, 2023, during a joint investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Rochester Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigators executed a search warrant at 44-year-old Paul Pringle’s Hilton residence and two firearms, over 900 rounds of ammunition, and 12 gun assembly kits.

“As part of his plea, Pringle admitted that he manufactured and sold in excess of 10 Personally Manufactured Firearms (PMF) to others,” U.S. Attorney Trini Ross said. “Pringle has three prior felony convictions for possessing firearms or ammunition and is legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.”

The sentencing is the culmination of an investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Rochester Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge John B. DeVito, New York Field Division.