Hilton High School students use their talents to honor essential workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For Hilton High School seniors Thursday’s vocal performance was all about giving thanks, but it was also an opportunity for some closure. The students used their talents to serenade essential workers at Hilton East Nursing Facility and cafeteria workers at Hilton High School.

This group of Hilton High students are putting their vocal talents to good use. The high schoolers missed out on this year’s musical and final chorus performance, so they decided to take what they’ve learned and use it to thank these essential workers. Story on @News_8 at 5! pic.twitter.com/OWzCsIvL5J — Sabrina Maggiore (@sabri_maggiore) May 7, 2020

“We’re just at home. And there are a lot of people that work everyday like this working to help people who if it wasn’t for them, they’d have it a lot harder during this time,” said Jason Keirsbilck, a Hilton High School senior.

Jason is one of a group of students and their parents who organized the two-part socially distanced performance. They started a group named singing for essentials and first gathered Thursday at noon at the high school.

They then sang to cafeteria workers. Thanking them for their continued work serving daily meals at Hilton High School to students and families in need.

“They’re our local heroes, they’re our national heroes. And I don’t think anyone could do enough for them right now,” said Melinda Keirsbilck, Jason’s mother.

The group of students then headed to Hilton East Nursing Facility where they sang for residents and caretakers alike.

It was a special moment for the high school seniors in the group. Many of whom had been looking forward to final chorus performances and their last theatre production. The moment to give thanks, also served as an opportunity for a bit of closure.

“They’ve been working on their recital pieces oh gosh, I think since January or February and to not have that come to fruition for them is kind of a loss. It’s almost as big for some of them as walking the stage for graduation,” said Melinda Keirsbilck.