HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Kirk Ashton, the Hilton Elementary School Principal accused of sexually harassing over 30 students, is due back in court on Monday.

Ashton, is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against minors from second to fifth grade. Multiple families in the district have filed separate lawsuits against Ashton and Hilton Central Schools.

