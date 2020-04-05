Hillside community offering virtual support during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – COVID-19 has changed the way just about every organization operates and it’s also changing the way one Rochester non-profit does its work.

Hillside Family of Agencies is still working with families but now it’s conferencing virtually for the most part, only going into homes if there’s a safety issue.

Hillside’s President and CEO Maria Cristalli said they moved half of their workforce to remote locations.

“There has been a transition phase, but we are receiving positive feedback from families because they are still connected to us,” Cristalli said. “We have changed the services, the location of where we’re delivering the services, and the ways that we deliver them. But we’re still providing support to families, it’s just remote support with the exceptions of the residential treatment in group homes in the community.”