Hilbert College unveils plans for fall semester

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hilbert College has a plan for this fall. The Hamburg school announced the modifications that will be made for the next semester on Friday afternoon.

Undergraduate classes will begin as scheduled on August 31. After that, there will be no fall break, but in-person classes will end on November 24.

At that point, online learning will commence for the rest of the semester, which ends on December 18. A small number of classes will be online only.

Graduate classes will go on as planned.

Throughout the whole semester, all student support services, offices, residence halls and dining services will stay open for student use.

“Our Franciscan educational model is what distinguishes Hilbert, and our community is working throughout the summer to preserve this during these challenging times,” Hilbert President Dr. Michael S. Brophy said in a letter to the campus community. “We will continue to place a premium on the mentor-based model that is central to the character formation experience that each Hilbert student enjoys. In addition, we will employ technological solutions that support our balanced approach to health and education.”

Here is the rest of Hilbert’s plan, as written by the school: