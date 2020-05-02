1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Highest ever level of microplastics on seafloor

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — It is a staggering number, 1.9 million, that is how many pieces of microplastics researchers say are in a single square meter of ocean floor.

It is the highest concentration ever found on the floor of the sea.

Microplastics, small pieces of plastic in products like glitter, exfoliants, and detergents, post critical environmental dangers. They are mainly composed of fibers from textiles and clothing not filtered out in waste water treatment plants.

The lead author of the study says his team was “shocked” by the discovery of “garbage patches” of bottles, bags and straws often seen floating on the surface of the water is “the tip of the iceberg.”

Microplastics can be ingested by microorganisms and pass up the food chain.

According to research spearheaded by the University of Manchester, the accumulation of floating plastics accounts for less than 1 percent of the ten million tons of plastic that enter the world’s oceans each year.

The missing 99 percent is thought to accumulate in the deep ocean. The study was published Thursday in the Journal Science.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss