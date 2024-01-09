ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The wind is starting to pick up in the Rochester area causing a few thousand outages.

The winds are expected to peak Tuesday evening with high wind warnings in effect through early Wednesday morning. Higher elevations south of Rochester are at the highest risk.

Rochester Gas and Electric is reporting about 2600 without power in Monroe County, mostly in Webster and Penfield, along with a few hundred in Wayne County. Click here for a list of RG&E outages and estimated restoration times in your area.

National Grid is reporting 800 outages in Monroe County and a few hundred more in Orleans and in Livingston counties. Click here for a list of outages affecting National Grid customers.

Both utilities have activated their emergency response plans including staging hundreds of additional crews throughout the region. Additional information below:

Reporting downed wires

RG&E: 1-800-743-1701

National Grid: 1-800-867-5222

NYSEG: 1-800-572-1131

If you have medical equipment that needs electricity

RG&E: 1-800-743-2110

National Grid: 1-800-642-4272 (register as a life support customer)