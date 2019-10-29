High Falls Women’s Film Festival at The Little

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s High Falls Women’s Film Festival will be held October 31 – November 3 at The Little Theatre in Rochester.

Executive Director Kate Herrmann discussed what to expect this year Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“This year we have narratives, we have documentaries, we have shorts programs, we have films for kids, we have really something for everybody,” said Herrmann. “We feature independent films made by women – so women in featured roles behind the camera, writer, director, producer, editor, cinematographer – in those roles that women don’t have quite as much traction as men do.”

This Festival has been a staple in Rochester since 2001. “The festival, when it was founded in 2001, really strove to put together Rochester’s legacy of being the birthplace of film and the birthplace of the Women’s Rights movement and marry that and bring a festival to Rochester audiences,” Herrmann explained. “The festival hasn’t really changed in its mission because unfortunately, only about 17% of women have directed films from 2001 up until very recently. In the last couple of years we’ve seen that needle move a little bit because of the whole ‘Me Too’ movement and women are being afforded more opportunities, but that’s really for prominent women directors. We see more of the top 500 movies being directed by women, but for those making independent movies, it’s still difficult for them to get funding and find teams of women. So our festival gives them exposure that they wouldn’t otherwise have.”

Herrmann said The Little Theatre is the perfect venue for the screenings. “We love to show at The Little and this year, most people know that Little One has been closed for quite a long time doing renovations. So our opening night will be the first time people will be in Little One and have a glimpse of the new lobby. There is still a little construction going on, but we’re still very excited to have people there at Little One.”

She hopes audiences will appreciate the rare opportunity to see some of these works. “We hope that their takeaway is that they’ve seen a great film that they couldn’t see anywhere else in Rochester. The films that we’re bringing vary in topics. We have family dramas, we have comedies, we have documentaries on subjects as diverse as climate change to extraordinary things done by women in their sixties. But these films are coming from other festivals around the world, such as the Toronto International Film Festival, South by Southwest, and the London International Film Festival. So they’re really going to see a film here that they won’t be able to see anywhere else in Rochester.”

See the full schedule of screenings and get your tickets ahead of time by going to the Festival website.