ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul was in Rochester Monday, where she announced millions of dollars in funding for projects throughout the Finger lakes, including $10 million for the expansion of the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum.

While highlighting the state’s financial support for various projects in the Rochester region, including Roc the Riverway, there was no specific mention of the the previously announced High Falls State Park.

News 8 had been reaching out to state and local officials prior to this week to try to pin down some timelines, and got this response from the Governor’s office on Tuesday:

“The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation continues to delve into the plans for High Falls State Park,” the Deputy Communications Director for Governor Hochul Jason Gough told News 8. “The conceptual design and renderings shared with the public make this a multi-year project. We are excited about what the future holds at High Falls — making it another reason to visit Rochester. We know we have a lot of community support and anticipate a phased opening over the next few years.”

Gough also says that New York State Parks, or OPRHP continues to work through the design phase, and the current budget provides $8 million to OPRHP for park engineering and design.

“In addition to the design, remediation work will also have to take place. We are working to render the process as seamless and efficient as possible,” Gough added.

High Falls State Park was first announced in March 2022 as part of the Phase 2 plan of ROC the Riverway, which is a part of a state-city endeavor to help Rochester “better leverage the value of sites along the Genesee River.”

During the park’s initial announcement, officials said it will have a phased opening over the next five years following renovations of different parcels of land. But no one appears ready to attach any specific dates.

News 8 will continue to track the progress of the park plans.