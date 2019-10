At 80 years old, Joe Beard is the king of Rochester blues.

Though he has his own sound, he’s played with the likes of Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Ernest Scruggs, and BB King.

Born in Ashland, Mississippi, Beard spent time in Memphis, and moved to Rochester in 1957. He sat down with photojournalist Dan Gross for an intimate performance and conversation.

Hit play to see more.