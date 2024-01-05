Snow-starved WNY will finally get an opportunity to burn some calories shoveling this weekend. Well, at least some of your. A quick-hitting swath of snow will overspread the region late Saturday into the first half of Saturday night. This will produce a wide range of snowfall accumulations ranging from nothing more than a nuisance (west) to enough to shovel and maybe even plow (southeast).

TIMING: Most of the daylight hours Saturday will be cloudy but otherwise dry, shy of a few early flakes attempting to build northward. The main window of opportunity for accumulating snow will develop from roughly 4pm-Midnight. It’s a relatively limited window but snow will fall moderate at times, enough to slowly start adding up into early Saturday night.

The widespread shield of snow will pull eastward after Midnight, giving way to additional scattered (and lighter) snow showers that will be off & on through the day Sunday. We’re thinking the bulk of our accumulation will fall from that 4pm-Midnight swath. Anything additional with the scattered stuff Sunday likely doesn’t amount to more than a dusting to additional inch or so before winding down later in the day.

HOW MUCH/IMPACT: Will this be a big snowstorm for the Rochester area? Absolutely not. Will this be a big snowstorm for the Finger Lakes? Still a hard no. But, there will certainly be a difference in how this plays out west vs. east/southeast. The best moisture & lift will sync up southeast of Rochester, meaning the greatest totals will favor Wayne, Ontario & Yates counties. In these spots, several inches of snow are expected with isolated totals perhaps pushing half a foot (especially the farther southeast you go).

Closer to Rochester, accumulations in the general ballpark of 2-4″ will be possible, leaning toward the higher end of that range on the southeast side of town and lower end on the west side.

BOOM/BUST POTENTIAL: Given the limited duration of accumulating snow, there isn’t much wiggle room for things to go wrong. Because the main surface low is far removed from WNY, it’s possible the overall lift (and snow rates) are being oversampled by model guidance. That would mean totals play out toward the lower end of our ranges. On the other side, if our Saturday slug of snow outperforms & a touch of lake enhancement adds a slight boost Sunday, the upper end of our ranges are achieved, maybe even with another inch or two.

For some, the first weekend kiddos can break out the sleds!