The iconic Hershey’s chocolate bar is getting a 21st century makeover, but it’s not forever.

For a limited time, emojis will replace the company’s logo that’s usually found on each rectangle of that milk chocolate bar. The change will take place over the summer. the company says they will only make about 25 million emoji bars. They will come in both standard-and snack-sizes.

This marks the first time Hershey’s altered their famous chocolate bar since its launch in 1900.