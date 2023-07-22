ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester hosted their third annual Heroes Helping Heroes Day on Saturday, with local first responders spending the morning playing baseball alongside Challenger Baseball Players and their families.

The event started with a tribute to local heroes and was followed by baseball games, with carnival games, an Iron Man, an obstacle course, a dunk tank, and food available throughout. During and between the baseball games, first responders met with the athletes and the crowd.

The event was free to attend, and event organizers say the main goal was to bring the community together.

“Our tagline is, no boundaries, only opportunities,” says Ron Kampff, Co-Chair of Rochester Miracle Field. “These kids come every Saturday, and we play Tuesday nights, and this is what they to do. It’s a summer day. It is opportunities that they don’t normally get. So they’re heroes. The focus is yes on the first responders but just as important are the kids and players.”

The Challenger Team says they prioritize accessibility and adaptive equipment, creating a barrier-free environment for all players.

Find more information at the Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester’s website.