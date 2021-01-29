‘Heroes Brewing’ looking to honor fallen Soldiers, donate proceeds

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — “Heroes don’t look like they used to. They look like you do,” says former Fairport Firefighter Greg Fagen, who decided years ago to make a career shift and brew beer at home.

“And I wasn’t terribly good at it,” he said, “but I developed a passion for it, and I really fell in love with the industry.”

Fast-forward to 2021, and Fagen is a managing partner of ‘Heroes Brewing’ on Atlantic Avenue in the City of Rochester. He talks about the name behind the beer stop.

“My wife and I were sitting at the dinner table one day and I looked at her and said, ‘what is it that anyone can be?’ —And she looked back at me and I said, ‘anyone can be a hero.'”

As a former first responder, Fagen says he was personally touched last week by the Black Hawk crash in Mendon. He’s now hoping to make a beer to honor the three Soldiers who perished in the incident, and donate some of the proceeds to charity.

Many of his beer selections listed here have money that goes to organizations in the area. This new beer Fagen says could have funds that could go anywhere, it all depends on the families of the fallen men: Chief Warrant Officers Steven Skoda, Christian Koch and Daniel Prial.

“I mean, this is all about them and what they lost. They can certainly be the drivers of where those proceeds go to,” he says.

The type of beer and name? Also up to loved ones. “I’ll let the families drive what they think these gentlemen would want their name put on.”

Fagen says he’s hoping for their blessing to move forward. If the family does give their permission, the new beer he says could be rolled out by spring.