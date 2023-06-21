ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Heritage Christian Services provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The president and CEO spoke passionately Wednesday night about a new campaign called “Homes with Heart.” It’s a $9 million fundraising goal to help build or renovate 12 homes in Rochester and Buffalo.

“Today we announced a wonderful matching gift,” said Marisa Geitner, Heirtage Christian Services President nd CEO. “For every dollar raised they’ll contribute an additional two. What today is about many hands many hearts —a lot of people contributing— becausethey see the importance of people being welcomed in an environment where they can be supported through a lifetime.”

This human service organization started in 1984. 3,700 employees work with the people who are supported by the programs for children and adults.