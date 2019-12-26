Here’s how to recycle your Christmas tree in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Christmas is over and many people may still have a tree sitting in their house. Instead of throwing it in the garbage, many local towns and the city of Rochester have a greener alternative.

If you’re ready to get your Christmas tree out of your house, anyone who lives in the city of Rochester can bring their old tree to one of the four boxes that stationed around the city.

The boxes are located in parking lots at the Cobb’s Hill recreation center, on Estes St. in Charlotte, the Genessee Valley Park tennis courts, and the Norton Village recreation center.

After dropping off your tree, city officials grind it up and use it for mulch in the spring. People can also put your tree outside your house on their normal refuse pick up day. The city will separate it from the trash and chip it as well.

Rochester’s director of operations Karen St. Aubin said this is an easy way to go green.

“A lot of people like to do it, some people, you know, after the holidays they want to take their holiday tree and put their house back together and they want to do the right thing by recycling,” she said.

If you’re still soaking up that last bit of holiday cheer, you have until the end of January to recycle your tree.

Here’s a full list of all tree recycling locations throughout Monroe County.