Here’s how Sen. Schumer plans to fix flood damages in Wayne County

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — With record lake levels and spring flood threats looming, Senator Chuck Schumer is pushing for vital fixes to battered Wayne County.

Sen. Schumer says he hopes to revitalize beaches and breakwalls along Lake Ontario.

He proposed a solution to slow down the effects of chronic flooding and soaring lake levels. Sen. Schumer announced that a deal was made with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They agreed to set aside $4.5 million to build the Charles Point Barrier Beach Break Wall, a shield that would protect homes and properties from water damage.

“In addition yesterday I just sent a letter to the International Joint Commission saying – let some water out before it gets too flooded. We have a new commissioner on our side who wants to do this. So, we’re pushing the Canadians,” Sen. Schumer said.

Sen. Schumer says the next step is to ask the Economic Development Commission to approve a recovery grant for several lakeside neighbors including Crescent and Sodus Bay.