Herbert Street house fire leaves three injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were injured in a house fire on Herbert Street Thursday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. There were two people inside the home.

One suffered burns and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. The other person was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

A firefighter suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to Highland Hospital for treatment.

The house has extensive damage. The cause of the fire is believed to be an over-loaded extension cord.

Red Cross was called to help out.