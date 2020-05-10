Henrietta woman giving care packages to elders

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – One Henrietta woman spent her weekend packing up gift boxes to be delivered to the elderly this week. Candy, hand soap and toothpaste are just some of the things Christine Platt included in the boxes.

Platt said her goal is to brighten the receivers’ days.

“The goal of the box is just simply to brighten someone’s day, it’s just something for someone to look forward to,” Platt said.

It started when Platt lost her job as a waitress and after hearing about so many in the community struggling, she wanted to help out.

“My boyfriend’s mother is 92 and I saw that she’s alone and I just started thinking about all these people that are at home by themselves, and I really wanted to reach out to the community,” Platt said.

Platt posted an add for her gift boxes online- and soon family and friends started reaching out-

Platt made 15 drop-offs last week.

The boxes include basic hygiene products. Platt’s boxes help the elders get essential items without having to go to the store.

Platt took it one step further including a handwritten note in each of the boxes.

“The goal is just to make someone feel like their not alone, ’cause I have been alone in my life, I know what that feels like and I don’t want anyone to experience that and I just want them to know that the community is here and were supporting them,” Platt said.

Platt plans to make 30 deliveries this week and is getting ready for more to reach out as she hopes to grow in order to help more in her community.