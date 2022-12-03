ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Strong winds are starting to cause trees and power lines to go down in the Rochester area. According to RG&E’s website, more than 5,300 customers are without power Saturday afternoon. National Grid is reporting a couple hundred outages as well.

More than 2,700 customers in Henrietta and more than 2,400 customers in Webster are without power.

RG&E reported more than 500 customers in Ogden were without power Saturday afternoon.

Are you seeing wind damage where you live? Send your pictures and videos to newsroom@wroctv.com.