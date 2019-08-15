Henrietta man charged with DWI after crash on Chili Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Henrietta man was arrested after causing a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday evening.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies said 34-year-old Timothy Bernard, who was driving a 2017 VW Jetta, struck a 2006 Honda Accord that was trying to enter Byrne Dairy on Chili Avenue in Rochester.

Deputies said the driver of the Honda sustained serious injuries. The driver’s front-seat passenger was injured, as well, and both were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Bernard was treated at the scene for his injuries before being released to deputies’ custody.

Deputies charged Bernard with driving while intoxicated and vehicular assault.