Henrietta Call Center gets federal approval

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Federal Communications Commission approved T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint and for Rochester, that means a proposed call center in Henrietta will finally have the go-ahead to start construction

Henrietta town supervisor Steve Schultz says the new call center is just what the town needs after losing nearly 700 jobs when frontier closed its call center last year.

“If there’s not enough call centers they may have had to go to lower-paying jobs in the meantime so to be able to get back up to full pay and then again the more of those jobs you have the more they’re fighting for the quality people that brings the wages up overall,” said Steve Schultz, Henrietta town supervisor.

T-mobile plans to build the center between Jefferson and Clay roads in Henrietta. They announced the plans in may of 2019 but faced backlash from multiple state attorney generals who felt the move would create an monopoly.

The decision to approve the mergers is good news tor Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Duffy who believes the center will not only create jobs but improve the overall economy.

“To build a facility of that size and to create that many jobs I believe it was 1300 jobs at the call center probably 200 plus construction jobs it will go on for at least close to a year that’s a big economic impact here in Rochester for our workforce,” said Bob Duffy, CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

As of now, the land has already been prepared, and the town of Henrietta is just waiting for t-mobile to stat construction.

“The goal would be to get it in there in a manner that minimizes traffic impact but in a way that creates the most job opportunities as possible,” said Schultz.

When done, the call center here will be one of five new T-Mobile and Sprint call centers that will be built across the United States.