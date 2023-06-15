ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time ever, dispensaries in the Finger Lakes are approved for CAURD licenses.

Ryan Martin of MJ Dispensary in Henrietta says he’s elated all of his hard work has gotten him to this point. He’s only one of a handful in the Finger Lakes who were approved from recreational-use cannabis licenses today.

MJ Dispensary is located in the Genesee Valley Regional Market Complex in the town of Henrietta. That’s where Ryan Martin, the owner and his family watched Thursday’s Cannabis Control Board meeting where a list of dispensaries were announced as approved.

Martin says he’s overjoyed and blessed. “We finally hit the light at the end of the tunnel so we’re very excited, very thankful,” he said.

However, several dispensaries are still waiting for approval. That includes Britni Tantalo, co-founder of the New York CAURD Coalition and of her own Flower City Dispensary. She says even though they weren’t listed in today’s Cannabis Control Board meeting, it’s not their only opportunity.

“It’s obviously disappointing, you always would love to have your number be called but there were only seven out of eighteen licenses issued so it’s not that there’s no opportunity for anybody else to have a dispensary here,” she said. “I think we need to look at it from the perspective of our community.”

But the sooner the dispensary is approved, the quicker they can move forward on the process of opening up shop. Martin says there’s a lot of paperwork to be done. He says that includes submitting approval for their location to the Office of Cannabis Management, contact the Town of Henrietta, and provide documentation on operating procedures.

Once that’s finished, he’ll be able to officially open up shop. He’s hoping that will happen either the end of summer or beginning of fall.

On June 16, the Dispensary Showroom Tour is coming to Rochester and will take place at the Central Library downtown in the Business Insight Center. An actual dispensary has been curated for people to have a hands-on experience with the cannabis industry.

People can speak with experts about cultivation, processing, and advocacy. If you’re interested in licensing cannabis, working in a dispensary, or any other part of the industry, you can bring your resume and network. The event is free to the public and goes from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.