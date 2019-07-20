Hemlock hosts Sheriffs’ Showdown

HEMLOCK, N.Y. (WROC-TV) The Hemlock Fairgrounds hosted the Sheriffs’ Showdown on Saturday to benefit the NYS Sheriff’s Institute Summer Camp.

The Sheriffs’ Summer Camp is an opportunity for economically challenged girls and boys, ages 9 – 12, to experience summer camp at no cost to their families.

Please join us as Sheriffs and Sheriff’s deputies from across NYS state kick off camp with mounted patrol demonstrations, educational opportunities about fire safety, drug awareness, bicycle safety, and more.

The event also had a number of traditional camp experiences such as: swimming, sailing, and fishing.

The camp runs from July 1 – August 10.

Click here to learn more about the camp.