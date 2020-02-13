Help to identify sexual health resources

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to your sexual health, sexual health educators Jessica Coleman and Damiene Denner of Highland Family Planning want to you have access to the best resources.

The educators discussed their passion for the subject and their best recommendations Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“I’ve worked with youth in the past,” said Coleman. “Previously I’ve worked with young mothers and in that role, we would have sexual health educators come in and talk to our young folks about reproductive health, sexual health, and how to take care of their own bodies. And that kind of helped me see that I’d like to get on the other end of things – so working with people before they have some of the consequences that can come from having sex, and protecting themselves beforehand.”

Both educators are dedicated to helping people get good information. “Jess and I have been working on a resource,” explained Denner. “It’s a rating system, is what we’re going to call it, of a couple of different resources. Right now we’ve looked at Netflix and a couple of web resources that people use. And ideally, although we work a lot with youth, this is aimed at adults, caregivers, and people who work with youth, who may be providing information. And we want to be sure they are providing accurate, credible information.”

You can search Highland Family Planning on Facebook and Instagram to view their recommendations. “We really like the website Bedsider,” said Denner. “It’s one that a lot of physicians, Ob/Gyns, sexual health educators use. They are really well stocked with information, lots of great visuals, video, testimonials from people who have used different types of birth control methods. That’s what they’re really geared towards. And it just really lays stuff out in a very cohesive, digestible way. And on Netflix, we really liked ‘Sex, Explained’ which is a series that looks at the ins and outs of sexual health, mores, taboos, all that great stuff.”

Coleman said parents can also check out StayTrue2U.org as well. “That’s a resource that was brought together by a lot of local community organizations and people coming together to provide resources about birth control, and where people can find their birth control options. They can get information about options as well as where they can go locally to get their reproductive needs met.”