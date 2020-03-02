Help for small business owners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to helping small business owners, CPAs can do more than solve tax problems.

CPA Garrett Wagner of the New York State Society of CPAs discussed how CPAs can make a positive difference Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We can sit with them and understand what do they want to do and what direction do they want to move in,” said Wagner. “Why did they start the business? Where are they going? It’s no different to think about you how you get to work every day. You know, you have a map in mind. Maybe you use your GPS. You know where you’re going. You don’t get in your car and just start driving – oh, I’m gonna take this left, and this right – and see where I go. You need a plan in mind. And we can help them create that plan, and set in motion action to get there.”

Wagner said there are around 30,000 small business owners in the United States. “They’re generally feeling some pain and frustration as they go through trying to handle everything there is with running the small business. And we kinda connect it to the boiling frog analogy. When they first start they’re excited. The water’s nice and cool. And it slowly gets warmer and warmer. And a lot of them kinda don’t realize they’re in a boiling pot. But they might feel that stress in their stomach. So we can relieve that. Once you kinda clarify your direction, and know where you’re going, through the help of your CPA, your stress goes down. And you have a lot more excitement and enjoyment in your small business.”

Ideally, the relationship is a long-term situation. “This is about you at your business, not just your taxes,” Wagner said. “Where are you going? What do you want to do? What’s your plan over the next 12, 18 months? That doesn’t involve your taxes, it involves the everyday success of your business.”

He added, “Talk to your CPA about more than just taxes. Talk to them about what’s holding you up. What’s struggling? What’s your greatest frustration right now? And ask your CPA how they can help you with that. I think you’ll be amazed by the results.”