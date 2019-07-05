Helicopter called after woman’s leg gets caught in boat propeller

News
Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1532219825912.jpeg.jpg

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County dispatchers said a helicopter was called to a medical emergency near Hibiscus Harbor Lane in Union Springs — on the northeast side of Cayuga Lake.

The call came in just before 4 p.m.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said that a 36-year-old woman from Auburn was on a boat while it was being backed out of a boat slip.

Deputies said the woman fell overboard and got her leg caught in a boat propeller. She was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss