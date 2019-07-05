Helicopter called after woman’s leg gets caught in boat propeller

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County dispatchers said a helicopter was called to a medical emergency near Hibiscus Harbor Lane in Union Springs — on the northeast side of Cayuga Lake.

The call came in just before 4 p.m.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said that a 36-year-old woman from Auburn was on a boat while it was being backed out of a boat slip.

Deputies said the woman fell overboard and got her leg caught in a boat propeller. She was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.