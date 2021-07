The Rochester Police Department has responded to a home on Augustine Street on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (News 8 Photo/EMALEE BURKHARD)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to a home on Augustine Street in the Maplewood Neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to RPD, officers responded for “family trouble involving a possible weapon.”

“Due to safety precautions officers closed down nearby streets.”

The Person In Crisis team responded as well. No arrests were made and all surrounding streets have been reopened to traffic.