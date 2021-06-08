“Heated” exchange interrupts Penfield Board of Education meeting

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield Central School District responded to an incident which happened at a Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

Witnesses said a man charged the Board of Education stage shortly after the public comment session of the meeting. It is not yet clear what prompted the action.

“The Penfield Board of Education holds a public comment period at each meeting,” the district sent News 8 in a statement. “This is a time for residents to share comments and concerns with the Board. Following the public comment period at tonight’s meeting, an exchange between a resident and a Board member became heated. The situation escalated and the meeting was immediately recessed. Since all meetings are also streamed and accessible online, the public was cleared and the meeting was reconvened in a virtual format so that the Board could complete its business.”

Statement from @PenfieldCSD after an incident at tonight's Board of Ed meeting. @JackWatsonTV is interviewing a parent now and will have a live report on @News_8 at 11. https://t.co/fOLBIbKSe3 pic.twitter.com/nAOMA7lF9f — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) June 9, 2021

