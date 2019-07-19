Heat exhaustion prevention during hot temperatures

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) It’s important to make sure you stay safe in the dangerous heat. According to doctors, dehydration, heat stroke and heat exhaustion can set in very quickly during these hot temperatures.

They recommend people to make sure you are hydrated both before and during the heat exposure. It’s also important to take plenty of breaks and make sure to bring a water bottle with you.

Finding a shaded area or inside a cool place is helpful to prevent a heat stroke. If you don’t take care of yourself some of the symptoms could be heat cramps, dizziness or have a weak or rapid pulse.

If you are experiencing these symptoms doctors recommend you should stop all activity. move to a cooler place and drink plenty of water. Also take plenty of breaks.

Heat stroke symptoms include altered mental state, hot and dry skin, nausea and vomiting and rapid breathing.

Health experts say over the course of the next few days, hydration is key.

“It could be pretty dangerous especially for young children that are going to be out doing activities parents should be extra precautious to make sure their getting hydrated and taking frequent breaks,” said Afton Heitzenrater, Physician assistant in the Quality Improvement Clinician for the adult emergency department at Rochester General Hospital. “If your starting to have some early symptoms I would take a break from whatever your doing find someplace cool, increase your fluid and if you’re not noticing those symptoms aren’t dissipating as you’ve taken those precautions, certainly come into your local urgent care emergency department.”

Health experts say young children and the elderly are most susceptible to heat stroke.