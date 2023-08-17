ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization is offering services to help local families.

Healthy Moms —a group that caters to women who are pregnant or parenting a child under four— held their third annual Family Resource Fair Thursday at St. Mary’s campus, a Rochester Regional Health facility.

They offered info on behavioral health services, care management, and parenting education classes. Organizers also gave out free clothing and other helpful items.

For more details on how you can help in the future, you’re asked to call the organization’s main desk at (585) 368-3490.