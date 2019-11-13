Healthcare conference in Rochester on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of medical healthcare professionals attended the 2019 Healthcare Innovations Conference at the Rochester Riverside Hotel on Wednesday.

The conference kicked off at 9 a.m. The day featured a keynote address from world renowned author Emmanuel Fombu — followed by a vendor fair showcasing some of the latest technologies in healthcare.

The event is hosted by Pandion Optimization Alliance. The company’s CEO said using new technology is beneficial for both the patient and the medical professional.

“What the technology does is it helps better arm the clinicians and maybe detect things earlier and in a complete way so I think it does offer a way to improve the lives of everybody,” said President and CEO of Pandion Travis Heider.