ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YMCA of Greater Rochester has teamed up with UR Medicine to host a series of “Pink Classes” to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The classes are meant to encourage people, especially women over 40, to schedule mammograms and to keep up with breast cancer screenings. The classes will teach attendees the importance of breast cancer awareness and these screenings.

According to the YMCA, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. They say that the classes will help support those women before, during, and after they are diagnosed.

The first class was held on October 10 and will last until National Mammography Day, which is held this year on October 20. A full schedule of classes can be found on the YMCA’s website.