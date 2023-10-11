ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday, the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of a county-wide ambulance program.

This comes after it was announced of the upcoming cancellation of the county’s current agreement with Monroe Ambulance — which is effective December 15. Staffing, low reimbursement, and inefficiencies were cited as reasons for the cancellation of the agreement.

The Board of Supervisors says this new program will guarantee residents will have ongoing access to essential emergency services. The creation of positions was authorized, as well as approval to purchase needed equipment and supplies.

“A county-wide Ambulance Services program will provide continued assistance, as Monroe Ambulance has, for our dedicated Wyoming County first responders who diligently operate our volunteer ambulance services. This teamwork is essential for the public safety of all our families, friends, and neighbors in their time of need,” Wyoming County Board Chair Rebecca Ryan said in a statement.

“Due to the short time frame given to the Board of Supervisors, we have decided to form our

own county-wide ambulance service. This system will provide essential stabilizing support to the

volunteer service for the residents of Wyoming County,” Supervisor May said.