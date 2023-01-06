ROCHESTER N.Y.(WROC) — A group of women is making it their mission to make sure women are informed on what their options are when it comes to being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Marni Barnes, Kimberly Bowles, and Kellie Downes have joined together to ensure that women are informed about all the options they have when it comes to dealing with breast cancer. They say that more often than not women are told to have reconstructive surgery to regain the appearance of having breasts instead of being given the option to just go flat.

Bowles, who is the president and founder of the Not Putting on a Shirt organization, which is a Mastectomy patients’ rights group, says they aren’t shaming women on any choice they make. Rather, they just want women to know they have a choice.

“About half of all women who decide to get mastectomies decide to go flat. There’s a new term since 2020 for going flat: It’s called ‘aesthetic flat closure,'” Bowles said. “This is the term you can ask for when you’re going flat. You ask your surgeon you want an aesthetic flat closure.”

Bowles said that about a third of the time going flat isn’t even mentioned and that about one in four women who go flat get an aesthetic outcome that then creates a problem, such as having excess skin that requires additional surgery to fix.

To get this information out to the public, the women are putting together a documentary that will focus on breast cancer patients and their journeys along with information and resources that everyone should be aware of. To learn more about this movement or help out visit their GoFundMe.