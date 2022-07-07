WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from UR Medicine’s Wilmot Cancer Institute announced on Thursday they will open their 14th cancer center on July 11 at 875 Hard Road in Webster.

Officials said the new location will provide multidisciplinary cancer care for patients such as medical oncology, surgical and radiation oncology, clinical trials, etc. The facility will offer 18 exam rooms along with infusion and radiation therapy areas.

Officials add that the Webster area has the highest number of new cases of cancer compared to any zip code in the Rochester metro area. They said the new location will be able to accommodate patients from Webster.

“Wilmot continues to extend the benefits of a university cancer center and program into communities where patients live,” said Daniel Mulkerin, M.D., associate director of regional operations for Wilmot Cancer Institute. “More than half of Wilmot’s patients receive their care at regional locations, and we are thrilled to be able to open the doors to the Wilmot Cancer Institute Webster to serve that need in the greater Webster area.”