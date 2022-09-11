ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of cancer survivors, along with family and friends, participated in the Wilmot Cancer Institute’s 10th annual Warrior Walk on Sunday.

Officials said the event was meant to celebrate and remember those whose lives were impacted by cancer and to raise money for cancer research.

Angela Uttaro is a cancer survivor who volunteered for the walk. She explained how the institute made a positive impact on many people.

“I’m alive because I had a wonderful primary care physician, wonderful surgeon, and wonderful oncologist,” said Uttaro. “So all the way through, there’s been people helping me with my journey so I’m grateful.”

The walk featured a 5K walk and a one-mile walk. After the walks, there was a celebration with food and resources available for participants.