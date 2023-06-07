ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – It’s hard not to notice the smokiness in the air as soon as you step outside, and with air quality index values reaching hazardous levels at times Thursday morning, the concern for how this is affecting the animals is just as high as it is for humans.

Joanna Dychton, Farm Director at Lollypop Farm says, “We know the air isn’t toxic but it’s still heavy and it’s not normal and the smell of smoke can generally put some animals in an agitated state because it makes them go into a warning mode and they’re like, “what’s wrong, what’s happening.”

Like humans, any animals that have a predisposition for lung issues especially in horses that can have allergies and even conditions like COPD can be more sensitive to high levels of pollutants in the air and should be watched closely.

“As of right now we have the horses inside and a couple of our older animals that we brought in, but the majority of animals are outside. They don’t seem stressed or affected again we’re changing their water multiple times a day to make sure they have fresh water they can get to and stay hydrated,” says Joanna.

Any pet owners with dogs are advised to keep walks no longer than 5 to 10 minutes and any outside time to a minimum.

“You just want to limit the exercise, keep them inside as much as possible even with horses and other farm animals. You want to bring them inside if you can make sure they have a good shelter and things available to help keep them calm and hydrated,” says Joanna.

Joanna says while this is an odd experience for them that they’ve never had to deal with before, it’s important to remember to stay calm, do what you can to make sure your animals are getting fresh air and water, and not showing any signs of stress.

It’s also recommended to keep any windows in your home closed and have fans circulating if you find the scent of smoke coming in, so you’re keeping the air moving around as much as possible.