ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In recent weeks, various viruses and diseases have re-entered the conversation. For example, monkeypox has re-emerged internationally, leading the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. Other viruses like polio have come back into play after the first case was detected in the U.S. in decades. So, what does this mean for vaccination statuses both in kids and adults?

For background, monkeypox is a pox virus that historically has been overlooked by Western health officials due to its lack of presence in Europe and the Americas. It’s a virus that is fairly endemic in Central and Western Africa.

According to health experts, the disease is spread through contact with open rashes. Though it is generally a non-fatal disease, it tends to cause fatigue, muscle aches, and perhaps a fever. Officials say monkeypox is not as disfiguring as smallpox once was in the past, and usually heals up and goes away.

However, they say it is fairly contagious and easy to spread. Hence why monkeypox cases have popped up in almost every state across the United States, with the most cases being in New York, something experts from URMC say is something to be cautious about.

David Dobrzynski, an Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases for URMC said being aware of your risk and knowing whether or not to get vaccinated is important.

“I think it’s something to be a little concerned about, mostly in the fact that you can spread it to other people, but generally to one’s own health people actually do fairly okay with this,” Dobrzynski said.

Experts say the concern here isn’t too vast because a vaccine does exist. However, monkeypox and similarly, smallpox is not a required vaccine for students entering New York Schools.

But a vaccine for a virus like polio is required by the state, and the U.S. did see its very first diagnosed case of Polio a few weeks back for the first time in decades.

“For a lot of these diseases, such as, like smallpox that we don’t require [a vaccine for] anymore, thankfully, we’ve eradicated that disease fairly well. Obviously, we see little small little pockets here and there. So, we think the risk to school-aged children is low for those types of vaccines,” Dobrzynski explained.

Both Dr. Dobrzynski and Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza agree being aware of your risk and exposure level is important.

“We’re concerned about it, because that’s our job. But the general person in the public really doesn’t have very much to worry about other than being informed,” Dr. Mendoza said, “This is the kind of thing that we want to control, because we don’t want to expose people unnecessarily.”

If you feel that you may be at risk for Monkeypox and would like to sign up for a vaccination appointment, just click here.