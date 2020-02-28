Who should be screened for lung cancer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Getting screened for lung cancer can be a life-saving decision.

Dr. Carolyn Jones, the Chief of Thoracic Surgery at the University of Rochester Medical Center, discussed who should be screened and the procedure Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Anyone who is active, or has a history of smoking, should be considered for screening,” said Dr. Jones. “There are specifics for screening – so age 55-74, patients who have smoked a pack a day for 30 years, or 2 packs a day for 15 years, so it adds up to A 30 pack-year history, as well as patients who’ve stopped smoking within 15 years or less. That’s the main group that lung cancer screening has shown to have a benefit.”

Dr. Jones said the screening consists of a low dose CT Scan. “So a CT Scan is a very specific type of imaging that is being done. It scans pretty much from the collar bone down to the diaphragm. It’s using a very low dose of radiation. So you’re trying to minimize the risks of being exposed to radiation with this process. And in that, we can tell if there are any spots, lesions, or nodules in the lung.”

She added, “We are getting better at treating all stages of cancer, but the stage we have the most success at curing, is early-stage cancer. That’s what we consider stage one. Screening has our best chance of identifying stage one cancers.”

Lung cancer can be deadly. Dr. Jones noted it is the second most common cancer nationally and it is the leading cause of cancer deaths. She said the American Cancer Society estimates about 135,000 people will die from lung cancer in 2020. “My getaway message is, number one, talk to your doctor about whether you would be a good candidate for screening. If you’re in the right age group, if you are a smoker, or stopped smoking, have that conversation with your doctor. And your doctor, he or she, will be able to look up whether or not you would benefit from the screening.”

For more information go to urmc.rochester.edu/cancer-institute and search LUNG CANCER and YOUR TEAM.