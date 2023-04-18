ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day —a day set up by the DEA in an effort to combat the drug overdose epidemic in the United States.

On Saturday, the DEA is encouraging people to take steps and remove unwanted, unused, or expired medications from their homes. The DEA says that this can help reduce medication misuse, opioid addiction, and drug-related violence.

In the Greater Rochester Area, there are multiple locations you can visit to discard unwanted medication. Some of these locations are only for Saturday, however, there are multiple locations open year-round:

Wegmans

Over 40 Wegmans stores in New York State and along the East Coast will be teaming up with law enforcement agencies to accept prescription medications. Store officials clarify that they will only be accepting pills and patches. Needles, liquids, and sharps will not be accepted.

Wegmans locations in the Rochester area that are taking part in this initiative include:

776 Calkins Road

2301 Lyell Avenue

3701 Mt. Read Boulevard

Brockport (6660 4th Section Rd)

(6660 4th Section Rd) Chili-Paul (3175 Chili Avenue)

(3175 Chili Avenue) Geneva (300 Hamilton Street)

(300 Hamilton Street) Irondequoit (525 Titus Avenue)

(525 Titus Avenue) Penfield: (2157 Penfield Road)

Law enforcement

Several police departments and sheriff’s offices throughout Monroe County have drop boxes or collections for residents to discard medicines. Some of these accept medicine, while others specifically ask for pills only.

Below are the addresses for these drop-offs, as well as the hours of operation. Each one is only open on weekdays: