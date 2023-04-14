ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An “Air Quality Health Advisory” was issued for much of Western New York on April 14. This prompted many to ask what that means and if they should be concerned.

In the United States, we use a measure called the Air Quality Index, or AQI, to measure a variety of health hazards known as pollutants. The Environmental Protection Agency maintains this index and measures five major pollutants as defined by the Clean Air Act of 1963.

Ground-level Ozone

Particle Pollution (also known as particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10)

Carbon Monoxide

Sulfur Dioxide

Nitrogen Dioxide

Each pollutant is measured differently behind the scenes and is then converted to a universal scale for the AQI that runs from 0 to 500. If the AQI rises above 50, or Moderate for any of those pollutants an Air Quality Health Advisory, in our case at least, would be issued by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. The DEC measures air quality across the entire state and reports its readings to the EPA.

In the case of the advisory mentioned above, most didn’t need to be. Air quality was considered to be Moderate due to increased levels of Ground-level Ozone. The most significant risk was to those with respiratory illnesses, such as asthma or heart/lung disease, and the very young and very old whose respiratory system isn’t as strong.