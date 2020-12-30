WellNow Urgent Care opens new center in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — WellNow Urgent Care has opened a new center in Webster, located at 1867 Empire Blvd.

The new facility offers treatments for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with no appointment needed. The opening of the Webster center marks WellNow’s 51st location, and its fifth in the Greater Rochester area.

COVID-19 rapid testing is available at the Webster center beginning Wednesday.

“We’re excited to expand our reach to care for even more communities in Rochester,” WellNow Urgent Care president John Radford, M.D said in a statement. “As COVID-19 continues to impact lives, we remain dedicated to providing accessible and timely urgent care services – including COVID-19 testing – to support and improve the overall health of the community.”

Patients can book an appointment online to be seen but do not need a referral or prescription to receive COVID-19 testing. Urgent care services are treated on a walk-in basis, but patients may also visit WellNow.com to check in online or view up-to-date wait times. WellNow accepts most insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, Fidelis and Veterans Affairs TriWest. A full list of services can be found online at WellNow.com/services and additional information about COVID-19, including testing cost and insurance coverage, can be found at WellNow.com/covid-19/.