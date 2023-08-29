ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans announced that the 2023-2024 influenza vaccine is available ahead of the fall season.

Customers may stop by their local Wegmans Pharmacy during business hours or schedule an appointment through the business’s website.

Each Wegmans Pharmacy offers vaccinations for children, adults, and seniors. Flu shots will be available for those ages two and older in New York State.

It is recommended by the CDC for everyone ages six months or older to get a flu shot and to take further action by avoiding people who are sick and washing their hands.

More information and resources regarding influenza in the local area can be found on Monroe County’s website.